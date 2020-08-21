“That’s our only mission really is to focus on the child,” said Brian Juengling, Dream Factory Memphis Chapter President.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we’ve seen across the country, organizations have been greatly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Donations are down. Fundraisers and events have been canceled.

One of the organizations hit hard is the Dream Factory, and the president of the Memphis chapter explains how they’ve had to adjust.

The Dream Factory grants dreams to kids who are critically or chronically ill. Since the pandemic, those dreams have been left in a state of uncertainty.

“That’s our only mission really is to focus on the child,” said Brian Juengling, Dream Factory Memphis Chapter President.

Whatever the want or desire is, the Dream Factory provides, but the pandemic has been an interference.

“Everything has changed,” said Juengling.

It has first and foremost impacted the dream kids.

“Right now, we have seven dream kids and they were all travel dreams that were getting ready to go at some point in time. Most of them were to Disney. Two were to meet celebrities. Because of the pandemic, everything stopped,” said Juengling.

Most kids have chosen to put their dreams on hold.

“Our main concern is obviously the kids that we grant dreams to are already ill. The last thing we want to do is subject them to the possibility of adding COVID to their issues,” said Juengling.

There is one virtual dream in the works.

“One of the dream kids wanted to meet Harry Styles," said Juengling. "She has opted to do a shopping spree dream as opposed to waiting until whenever that may happen. We’re going to try to keep it as special as we can. We’re going to have a limo pick her up. She’s going to come and get the dream goodies. We’re going to take her to her favorite restaurant where she is going to get her to-go dream meal.”

Not only have dreams changed or been put on hold, donations are down.

"A lot of events that specific organizations have put on for us have come to a screeching halt because of the pandemic. We’re seeing the pain in that,” said Juengling.