"You need to learn to stand your ground” | The world is her oyster, and this Briarcrest graduate is the pearl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What’s with these kids, anyway!! When I started in journalism, we only had one letter on the typewriter - the letter “R”. Every story said “Rrrrrr. Rr. Rrrrr.” Now get off my lawn!!

All older folks treat young people the same way. Don’t do that to Elizabeth DeSantis, a 2020 graduate of Briarcrest. Elizabeth is now at Indiana University where she wants to be a journalist.

She won the Academic Research Scholarship from the National Society of High School Scholars.

“I’m very passionate about politics,” she says. “And I love to keep up with news. I think there’s still a lot around the world people don’t know about. So I would like to do International stories and bring them to the U.S.”

We live in a society where young people don’t follow news - a society where young people don’t vote. Elizabeth is different.

“I think that as a journalist, it will be my job to be a role model,” she says. “Especially with young girls, to empower them. I want them to feel they can do more.”

Elizabeth does a lot already. She has started her freshman year at Indiana. She’s an accomplished musician (flute) and is just 18.

Facts are facts. There are a lot of students out there that have done very well. The world is their oyster. In Elizabeth DeSantis’s case, she’s the pearl.