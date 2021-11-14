Endangered/missing person alert for 71-year-old Muhammad Salaam

If you see Salaam, please call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help finding 71-year-old Muhammad Salaam.

The pleader, Beverly Taylor, is the supervisor at 100 block of N. Auburndale. She stated that she last saw Salaam around 7:00 pm on 11/14/2021.

Taylor was notified that Salaam had been hit by a vehicle while he was out walking and was taken to Baptist East Hospital, where he ran out the hospital between 5:00 am and 11:00 am Tuesday morning. Taylor advised that Salaam hasn’t been in his right mind.

Muhammad Salaam is 71-year-old black male. He is 5’09” tall, 155 lbs, light skin complexion with brown eyes and bald head. Salaam was last seen wearing a dark colored coat and brown pants.