Family, friends, & co-workers are remembering Memphis Police Officer Scotty Triplett

The Memphis Police officer hit by a car and killed in Hickory Hill Saturday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officer Scotty Triplett was driving his motorcycle and was on duty escorting a group in a motorcade he was hit.

Triplett was a 27 -year veteran of the department.

"It was very surreal, almost like it wasn't believable," said Sgt. Kyle Lane with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

That's how Sgt. Kyle Lane said he felt this weekend after learning about Officer Scotty Triplett's death. Lane works for the sheriff's office and has done many motorcades with Triplett.

"I know the MPD units, they're devastated and our hearts are with them," said Lane.

"He was just a great person," said John Elkington, Triplett's friend.

John Elkington knew Triplett personally, not professionally. His and Triplett's son played football together.

"He was so kind to everyone and such a good citizen. And it's very day sad to lose him the way he died. It's just very tragic," said Elkington.

"Scotty was always in a great mood. He had that huge smile on his face and he loved being a motor guy. He was a traditional motors man and he loved doing that job," said Essica Cage, MPA President.

Memphis Police Association President Essica cage said Triplett's death is being felt across the department

The Police association is having a Facebook fundraiser to raise $175,00 for Triplett's family. So far more than $100,000 has been donated.

The MPA is also selling T-Shirts to honor the fallen officer.

"I want to let the citizens who have contributed know, we appreciate those donations," said Cage.

There will be a "Sea of Blue " to honor Triplett as well. The Memphis Police department is finalizing those plans.