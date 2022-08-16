Family & friends remember football coach who died trying to save player from drainage ditch

More than 100 people attended the memorial service Tuesday for Horace William Drennan III at Christ United Methodist Church.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember a Mid-South football coach who died trying to save one of his players from a storm drainage ditch.

The 37-year-old died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, when he went after one of his players who fell into the open storm water drainage ditch during a heavy storm at Riverdale Park in Germantown.

Police said the boy’s father and his son got out of the drainage ditch on the north side of Neshoba Road, however, Drennan was found unresponsive and died at the hospital.

Drennan leaves behind a wife and child, and many more family and friends.