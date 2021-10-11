Sea of Blue: Family, law enforcement honor life of fallen Memphis Police Officer Darrell Adams

"I found out recently that he actually wasn’t even supposed to work that day. But that’s just a testament to who my brother was.”

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There was a procession of blue lights flashing Monday evening as hundreds of law enforcement agencies, from Memphis to as far as Bolivar, drove in a Sea of Blue.

It was all to honor Memphis Police Officer Darrell Adams, a dedicated servant of the city, who lost his life in the line of duty.

The Sea of Blue followed a visitation Monday night at Hope Church.

“On his tragic last day, you know, I’m sure he went out as a proud man,” said Adam’s younger brother, Dominique Jackson. “I know my family is proud of everything he’s done. He was the glue to the family.”

Adams worked with the Memphis Police Department since 2016.

He was killed while conducting a crash investigation on I-40 earlier this month. The officer was hit by an 18-wheeler on the interstate near North Watkins.

“No one ever plans for anything like this,” explained Jackson. “In fact, I found out recently that he actually wasn’t even supposed to work that day. But that’s just a testament to who my brother was.”

Jackson describes Adams as proud and humble. Austin Peay police station’s commander shared that Adams always jumped in to volunteer and built connections with those he protected and served.

“Sometimes God gives you angels. It’s a walk on earth for just a little while. Darrell was one of those guys,” said Col. Lambert Ross.

“He woke up to be a police officer in the city of Memphis that we grew up in and that we loved,” commented Jackson.

Adams was quiet-spirited and fun loving, has a close-knit family, and previously adopted his nephew.

He leaves behind a wife and unborn child.

“Continue to show support because during these trying days, we have to wake up every day now figuring out how life looks without my brother,” said Jackson.

Adams’ brother shared that his sibling was an excellent example on how to live a fulfilled life.

The funeral is set for Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Hope Church on Walnut Grove, with the burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery on Poplar Avenue.

Fallen MPD Officer Darrell Adams Sea of Blue coming through Austin Peay Station. Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, October 11, 2021