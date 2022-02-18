x
A FedEx employee died in a work related accident

Few details are available at this time.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx employee died on the job last night at the FedEx World Hub in an accident involving a forklift..

MPD Sergeant Louis Brownlee issued a response about the incident.

“An accidental injury report was taken regarding this incident,” Brownlee said. “One female was pronounced deceased after a reported accident occurred while the female was operating a forklift.”

FedEx has not released a statement yet, and the details of how the accident occurred are unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be available as more details are received.

