A FedEx employee died in a work related accident

Few details are available at this time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx employee died on the job last night at the FedEx World Hub in an accident involving a forklift..

MPD Sergeant Louis Brownlee issued a response about the incident.

“An accidental injury report was taken regarding this incident,” Brownlee said. “One female was pronounced deceased after a reported accident occurred while the female was operating a forklift.”

FedEx has not released a statement yet, and the details of how the accident occurred are unknown at this time.