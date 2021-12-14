x
Florida father & son killed on hunting trip during storms in Tennessee

Steve Gunn and his 12-year old son Grayson traveled from Tallahassee, Florida, to Tiptonville, Tennessee, for duck hunting over the weekend.
Credit: Blaine Gunn
Steve Gunn, Blaine Gunn, Grayson Gunn (bottom)

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — Family and friends are remembering a Florida father and son who were killed in the storms in Tennessee this past weekend.

Steve Gunn and his 12-year old son Grayson traveled from Tallahassee, Florida, to Tiptonville, Tennessee, for duck hunting over the weekend. They were staying at the Cypress Point Resort when the storms hit. Both were killed.

Mother and wife Blaine Gunn said Steve and Grayson were "my entire world, and now I am left alone in a house that we just bought. They were the most amazing, phenomenal people in the world." 

Credit: Blaine Gunn
Steve Gunn, Blaine Gunn, Grayson Gunn

