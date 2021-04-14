Former Memphis Athletic Ministries CEO named new CEO/President of Kids Across America

As a 16-year resident of Memphis, Odom previously served at Memphis Athletic Ministries (MAM) as COO for 10 years and then CEO for 4.

BRANSON, Mo. — Kids Across America (KAA) announced today the appointment of the new Chief Executive Officer/President Randy Odom. Odom, whose tenure at KAA spans more than a decade, will assume the leadership role immediately.

As a 16-year resident of Memphis, Odom previously served at Memphis Athletic Ministries (MAM) as COO for 10 years and then CEO for 4. He returned to KAA in November 2019 as the Director Higher Ground, KAA’s leadership camp for ages 14-19.

“We are pleased to welcome Randy into this new role,” said David Dill, KAA Board of Directors Chairman. “Alongside his wife and son, Randy has served this ministry faithfully for 13 years, and he has dedicated more than 30 years of his career working with urban youth in the non-profit sector. We know he will be a visionary leader with a servant’s heart, who will continue to advance our mission to build Christian leaders by encouraging, equipping and empowering urban youth and their mentors through camping and education.”

Dr. Rene Rochester, board member for KAA for three years and member of the executive search committee, highlighted Odom’s career in urban ministry:

"Over 30 years ago I began my journey with Kids Across America. I had the opportunity to craft the Kaleo ministry of camp. I am thrilled and honored as Randy Odom who was formally on our leadership team in the 90s will be filling that position. The Good news is...God remembered! Randy is the right fit at the right time, because God is always on time! We are excited to have Randy Odom to advance the Kingdom at KAA."

Odom began his career of working with urban youth in 1988. He joined the summer staff at KAA in the summer of 1993 while attending Ouachita Baptist University, graduating in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. He’s held multiple leadership roles within KAA, from Assistant Director of Higher Ground to the Director of KAA 1 (KAA’s program for youth aged 9-11) to his role as Director of Higher Ground.

Odom highlighted how this journey brought him to this current role with KAA:

“I’ve spent more than 30 years of my life in urban ministry through the non-profit sector, and I’m passionate about creating an ethos where high character, passion, skill and knowledge align to create change and build biblical leaders who will make disciples according to a biblical framework. I am honored to have the opportunity to lead KAA and to be an integral part of what we accomplish in the lives and futures of urban youth.”

KAA also announced the transition of former CEO Bruce Morgan into a newly created President Emeritus role. In this capacity, Morgan will continue to support the development and fundraising efforts of KAA.

“We are delighted that Bruce has agreed to serve as President Emeritus for KAA and want to thank him for more than 30 years of faithful service to our ministry,” said Dill. “His leadership has seen KAA through incredible growth, and his impact is far-reaching in the lives of the under-resourced kids and teens that we serve.”