Funeral arrangements set for Olivia King, killed in the Collierville Kroger shooting

King's son said the viewing is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, and the funeral is set for 10:00 a.m. Saturday. Both will be held at at Church of the Incarnation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the woman killed in the mass shooting at the Kroger in Collierville last week.

Olivia King’s son, Wes King, posted to Facebook Tuesday that funeral services would be held Friday and Saturday at Church of the Incarnation. He said the viewing is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, and the funeral is set for 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

He said both will be open to the public, and Incarnation recommends, but does not require, masks due to COVID-19.

Wes King went on to say “I wanted to just take a moment and say thank you to the overwhelming outpouring of generosity and support from our friends, family, neighbors, and church. It has been humbling to see God's abundant grace and mercy come to us through those close to us and to our mother.

I also want to publicly thank the brave men and women who responded to the shooting at Kroger by running into danger along with the paramedics, nurses, doctors, and support staff at area hospitals who not only tried to save our mother, but have still been working to save and treat the other victims.

Thank you for your prayers, and please keep them coming.”

King was killed, and 14 others injured when the shooter opened fire at the Kroger on New Byhalia Road Thursday, September 23, 2021. Investigators said the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.