Funeral services set for Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion

Dr. Champion will lie in repose Sunday, Jan. 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mt. Olive Cathedral C.M.E. The Homegoing celebration is set for noon Monday, Jan. 30.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Funeral services have been announced for beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion.

Dr. Champion will lie in repose Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mt. Olive Cathedral C.M.E. at 538 Martin Luther King Blvd. The Homegoing celebration is set for Monday, Jan. 30, at Mt. Olive Cathedral at noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mt. Olive Cathedral C.M.E. or the Champion Family Foundation O.O. Box 16136, Memphis, TN, 38186.

Champion’s Pharmacy, which he ran for more than 40 years, announced Dr. Champion’s death Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Champion was the first Black Pharmacist to work at a Memphis hospital and leaves a legacy of more than 60 years serving the Memphis community.