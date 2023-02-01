Funeral services set for Memphis rapper Lola 'Gangsta Boo' Mitchell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, known as Gangsta Boo, who passed away New Year’s Day.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, beginning at 7 p.m. at Raligarten in midtown Memphis. The funeral service is set for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brown Missionary Baptist Church at 980 Stateline Rd. in Southaven, Mississippi.
Gangsta Boo was a former member of Oscar-winning rap group Three 6 Mafia. She was a trailblazer, force, businesswoman, and icon in the Memphis hip-hop scene.