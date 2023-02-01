Funeral services set for Memphis rapper Lola 'Gangsta Boo' Mitchell

A celebration of life will be held Friday at Railgarten in midtown and the funeral is set for Saturday at Brown Missionary Baptist Church.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, known as Gangsta Boo, who passed away New Year’s Day.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, beginning at 7 p.m. at Raligarten in midtown Memphis. The funeral service is set for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brown Missionary Baptist Church at 980 Stateline Rd. in Southaven, Mississippi.