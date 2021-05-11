Rush, now 87-years-old, won his first Grammy Award for the album "Porcupine Meat" when he was 83.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — How does “Dr. Bobby Rush” sound to you?

Grammy Award winner and Blues Hall of Fame inductee Bobby Rush will be presented an Honorary Doctorate of Humanities at Rhodes College this Saturday. Rush was named the inaugural Curb Visiting Scholar in the Arts in 2014 at the private liberal arts school in Memphis.

Rush, now 87-years-old, won his first Grammy Award for the album Porcupine Meat when he was 83.

“The opportunity to engage in a project with one of the most iconic figures in Blues music, especially in the Mid-South region, is indicative of the unique learning experienced offered at Rhodes College through the Mike Curb Institute,” said Camden Napier, member of the class of 2021 and Curb Institute Fellow.