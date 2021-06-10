He made history in Mississippi and now he is on a new mission

James Meredith was the first Black student at Ole Miss and now he wants to teach the Ten Commandments and the Golden Rule to those who will listen.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first Black student to attend University of Mississippi and make history is on a his third mission.

James Meredith plans to teach about the Ten Commandments and the Golden Rule to anyone who will listen, especially young people. He plans to travel to all 82 counties in Mississippi along with Wednesday's visit to Shelby County.

Meredith says his first mission from God was his admission to Ole Miss. His second mission was helping more Black people to vote in 1966, although he was shot two days later in Hernando.

He hopes this third mission will uplift our moral character will be legacy.

"When anybody see the name James Meredith, I want them to think the ten commandments and the Golden Rule," said Meredith.