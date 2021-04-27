Hero deputies save driver who was trapped in a car upside down and under water

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office gives a shoutout to two deputies for their fast action in saving the life of a driver trapped in a car in a ditch full of water.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tennessee — Not all superheros wear capes. Some wear badges.

Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office often put their lives on the line. Two quick-thinking deputies did just that while saving the life of a driver who was trapped in a car upside down in a ditch full of fast moving and rising water.

Saturday, Deputy Christopher Overly and Deputy Gvonie Jeffries lept into action at a car crash on Houston Levee Road south of Macon Road in eastern Shelby County. They climbed down the ditch and --through chest-high water which was flowing fast because of flash flooding-- managed to get the driver of the car out.

Deputies Overly and Jeffries, who have been with SCSO for 4 years and 1 year respectively, are now life savers!