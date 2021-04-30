Quick-thinking deputies help to save man’s life at CJC

Three deputies with Shelby County Sheriff's Office use CPR and a defibrillator on an unresponsive man without a pulse.

A man is alive today thanks in part to the quick-thinking and life-saving actions of three deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

On April 14 at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center (201 Poplar), deputies found a man in his late 50s was unresponsive and without a pulse. Deputies Marquette Boyd and Russell Hubbard jumped into action, with Hubbard administering CPD and Boyd getting an automated external defibrillator (AED).

The man was given two shocks from the AED machine when Deputy Michael Bullock arrived and helped with the life-saving efforts. All three deputies worked on saving the man until Memphis Fire Department Emergency Medical Service got there and took over. The man was taken to Regional One where he survived.

Pictured below, left to right, are Deputies Boyd, Bullock, and Hubbard.