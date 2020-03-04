MEMPHIS, Tenn — The National Civil Rights Museum will commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at its annual observance, "Remembering MLK: The Man. The Movement. The Moment."

The event is in remembrance of King’s assassination at the Lorraine Motel, now 52 years ago on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, TN. The event will culminate in a ceremonial changing of the wreath on the balcony of Room 306 where Dr. King was slain and a moment of silence at 6:01 p.m., the time when the fatal shot was fired.