It's been 60 years, but their legacy still is remembered today

The 60th anniversary of the Memphis 13 is Sunday, October 3rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday will mark 60 years since the Memphis Public School System was desegregated by the group known as the Memphis 13.

October 3, 1961, thirteen first graders were the first Black children to attend four formerly all-white schools in Memphis. One of the 13 says that going to school for the first time was hard enough, but knowing that they were making history didn't make it any easier.

"We were babies and we weren't just in the lion's den. We were in the lion's mouth," said Dwania Kyles, Civil Right Advocate and one of the Memphis 13.

In honor of the 60th anniversary, the documentary "The Memphis 13" directed by Daniel Kiel will be shown at a special screening at the Whiters Collection on Beale Street Sunday at 4pm.