People

Ja Morant named Western Conference Player of the Week

This is Morant's first career Player of the Week award.
Credit: AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots over the defense of San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday, the NBA announced Memphis Grizzlies' guard Ja Morant has been named the "NBA Western Conference Player of the Week" after the Grizzlies' 3-0 week. This is Morant's first career Player of the Week award and 11th for the Grizzlies.

Morant averaged 34.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.33 steals in the wins over the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs. All three games, Ja scored at least 30 points making a career-high streak and tying the Grizzlies' record.

Morant started all 25 appearances this season and is averaging 24.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.48 steals. Memphis is leading the Southwest Division with a 23-14 record (fourth in the Western Conference), winning 14 out of its last 18 games.

This is Morant's third season with the Grizzlies.

