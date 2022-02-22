American Job Center is hosting a job fair

The employment center is accepting applications on the spot.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — American Job Center shared that it is hosting a job fair Tuesday, February 22 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at in Midtown at 155 Angelus St. Memphis, TN 38104.

The employment center said that those who plan to attend the job fair can submit their applications on the spot, applying for open positions in supportive services like daycare assistance, transportation assistance and more.

According to the program, the job fair features full-time employment positions with salaries that allow applicants to earn up to 65,000 per year depending on what role they apply for.

Applicants must be prepared to take a background and drug screening.