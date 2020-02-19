Do you want to work for MFD? Now is the time.

MFD said it is offering a $2,500-$10,000 sign-on bonus for new employees.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said that it will host a career fair Saturday, March 19, at the Memphis Fire Headquarters on 2670 Avery Ave. Memphis, TN 38112 FROM 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 p.m.

MFD said the department will take time to discuss available positions within the department with those who are interested.

As one of the to 10 largest departments in the country, MFD has 57 stations and employs 1700 individuals. The department is eager to see that number grow.

According to MFD, positions that receive hourly pay offer pay rates that range from $17 to $30 per hour.