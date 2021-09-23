Kroger shooting victim identified

"Our family is devastated by this senseless act of violence. We ask that you pray for the repose of the soul of our mother, Olivia. We also ask everyone for their prayers for all families and friends affected by the events today, as well as for God's mercy on the shooter and his family. Thank you," said her son Wes King. "She was shopping. My mother was 70. We believe that she had gone to daily Mass this morning and then simply went to the store at some point."