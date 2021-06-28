We lost Pat Summitt five years ago today

The Lady Vols basketball coach passed from Alzheimer's complications.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Five years ago today, Pat Summitt passed away from Alzheimer's complications.

Pat Summitt was the head coach of the Lady Vols Basketball team from 1974 to 2012.

In that time she won eight NCAA championships and never had a single losing season.

Summitt coached 21 all-American's, 39 all-SEC players and 12 Olympians. She also coached current head coach Kelly Harper.

For years, she was the most winning coach in college basketball history.

In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded Summit the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Before she passed, Coach Summitt made sure to continue her legacy through the Pat Summitt Foundation.