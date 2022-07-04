Memphis Museum of Science and History will feature two exhibitions celebrating LGBTQ+ history

When visiting the "Rise Up" and "Memphis Proud" exhibitions, people can acknowledge “chronicle milestones” of LGBTQ+ history and celebrate progress.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Museum of Science and History (MoSH) announced that it will open two exhibitions highlighting the history of the LGBTQ rights movement and their continuous fight for “equality, acceptance, and community.”

The “Rise Up” and the “Memphis Proud” exhibitions will be available at MoSH from June 4 to September 26.

According to MoSH, the “Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement” exhibition underlines several struggles people in the LGBTQ+ community have experienced throughout their journey to be treated and viewed equally. The exhibit touches on “milestone” periods in history like the AIDS crisis, the fight for same-sex marriage rights, the military’s Don’t Ask-Don’t Tell policy, and more.

The “Memphis Proud: The Resilience of a Southern LGBTQ+ Community” exhibition spotlights the culture of the LGBTQ+ community in Memphis, celebrating its diversity and ability to “come together to form thriving communities and provide powerful voices for change and acceptance in Memphis.”