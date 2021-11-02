x
Lisa Lynne Chambers, mother of Jessica Chambers, has died

A funeral was held Tuesday for Lisa Chambers, who worked hard over the years to bring justice for her daughter Jessica, who was murdered in 2014.
OXFORD, Miss — A funeral was held Tuesday for the mother of Jessica Chambers, Lisa Lynne Chambers, who died over the weekend.

According to her obituary, Lisa Chambers died Friday, October 29, 2021, at age 52 at a hospital in Oxford, Mississippi.

Lisa Chambers was outspoken over the years after the murder of her daughter Jessica Chambers, who was found burned alive in Courtland, Mississippi, in December 2014.

Quinton Tellis was tried twice for her murder, each ending in a mistrial with a hung jury. There’s no word yet if he’ll be tried a third time in Chambers’ murder.

Tellis was also indicted in May 2019 in Monroe, Louisiana, in the death of a University of Louisiana Monroe college exchange student in July 2015.

According to the obituary, Lisa Chambers leaves behind three siblings, two children, and three grandchildren.

