Where you can go to get great deals on margarita's today

February 22 is International Margarita Day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — International Margarita Day has made a full circle around the sun once again just in time to add a little spice and a lot of tequila to everyone’s Tuesday.

February 22 is the best day to apply the “work hard, play harder” logic. Here are three spots you might want to check out to celebrate the holiday.

Babalu

Babalu will get you started with a smooth kickoff, offering $7 strawberry margaritas at the Overton Square location and the Memphis East location.

Memphis East location

Address: 6450 Poplar Ave #4882, Memphis, TN 38119

Overton Square location

Address: 2115 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104

Café Ole

Café Ole is coming in strong for the after work evening crew. The restaurant will be serving half priced house margaritas, $20 margarita bongs, and $5 tequila shots from 5 p.m. until close.

Address: 959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104

Frida’s

Do you know what goes great with good drinks? Good music. Frida’s is serving $5 margaritas all day with live music. The restaurant urges guest to make reservations online.

Address: 1718 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104