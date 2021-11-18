Medal of Honor recipient and Gold Star Families will be honored at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Game

The 63rd AutoZone Liberty Bowl will continue its patriotic history and pay tribute to Hershel Williams and Gold Star Families across the United States.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The AutoZone Liberty Bowl was founded on the principles of liberty, freedom, and patriotism by World War II B24 navigator Bud Dudley. For the 63rd AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams will be honored along with other Gold Star Families.

Williams is the last living Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from World War II and he will lead the AutoZone Liberty Bowl's parade as Grand Marshal down Beale Street on December 27th.

At the game, Williams and Gold Star Families from across the country will be honored and recognized. Each Gold Star Family member will receive a ticket to the game from Simmons Bank and will sit in the "Simmons Bank Gold Families" section. A Gold Star Family is one whose loved one made the ultimate sacrifice and died while defending our freedom serving in the United States military.

We are excited to partner with the @WWFoundation to bring Woody Williams to Memphis to serve as the Grand Marshal in the @AutoZone Liberty Bowl @BealeStreetMphs Parade on December 27th at 3 P.M. CT. Woody is the last living recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor from WWII. pic.twitter.com/EnoncGPyXN — AutoZone Liberty Bowl (@AZOLibertyBowl) November 18, 2021

“I appreciate the AutoZone Liberty Bowl honoring me in this manner. It’s humbling to be associated with this incredible organization that symbolizes liberty and freedom,” said Williams. “The AutoZone Liberty Bowl inviting all Gold Star Families to be their guests at the Bowl game is such a tremendous demonstration of what our country needs to do, honor those who have sacrificed more than anyone else to ensure our way of life as Americans! This is why this event means so much to me. This will be a tremendously memorable experience.”