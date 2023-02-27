Memphians come together for 'Sea of Blue' honoring fallen MPD Officer Geoffrey Redd

The procession started at the Greater Community Temple COGIC — where Officer Redd met his wife and served as head of security. It ended at Appling Farms Station.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Monday, the Memphis community payed tribute to fallen Officer Geoffrey Redd in a “Sea of Blue” caravan of police cruisers that traveled across the city to honor his memory.

Officer Redd died weeks after being shot in the line of duty in early February at an East Memphis library.

“It’s a sad occasion but it was also a sight to see,” said Memphis resident Adrian Williams, who was one of several people gathered for the procession. “A lot of people showed up. There were kids — there was cheering.”

All in all, the procession culminated in a giant gathering of law enforcement vehicles from across Tennessee at Power Center Academy High School.

“It’s been rough for the church — for the ministry just walking around the church not seeing him with his uniform on and and making sure that everyone is safe,” said Bishop Brandon Porter of Greater Community Temple COGIC.

Bishop Porter, who performed Officer Redd’s marriage in September, says the family is processing their grief as best as they can.

“It’s horrific,” Bishop Porter said. “For three beautiful daughters to lose their father, and then his newlywed wife to lose her husband and, of course, his caring mother … to lose her son. Someone that they all depended on and looked forward to giving them counsel and encouragement.”

A large crowd gathered in the parking lot of Power Center Academy to see the massive gathering of officers join the procession.

“We got a lot of friends that are officers, so we came to show support,” said Williams.

The event left Memphians united for at least one night.

“In the time that Memphis is in right now, it’s needed,” Williams said. “It’s really needed.”