A video is going viral, showing off the sweet moves of one Chick-Fil-A employee, who looks like he is enjoying his work.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chick-Fil-A is more than just chicken and quality service when you’re in Memphis.

Kisses from K shared this video of a dancing employee - who she later tagged as DJ Dramatixs - after he brought her order out to her car.

He has got some moves, and like K said, it’s customer service the southern hospitality way.

CHICK FIL A HIT DIFFERENT WHEN YOU GET A JOOK SESSION BEFORE!!!! ONLY IN MEMPHIS, TN 🤣 Customer service the southern hospitality way!!! pic.twitter.com/GSTHKJ83hg — JustK. (@KissesFromK_) June 16, 2021