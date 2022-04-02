Family, friends raise money for memorial fund honoring Rhodes College student killed in home invasion

Family and friends spent Saturday at Railgarten in midtown raising money and remembering the life of Drew Rainer, killed in a home invasion in October 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends spent Saturday remembering the life of a beloved Rhodes College student killed in a home invasion last October.

Friends gathered at Railgarten in the Cooper-Young area to hold "Drewfest" - a crawfish boil and live show to raise money for a memorial fund in Rainer’s name, and to remember his life and his love of music.

Rainer's talents shined on campus at Rhodes College as a Clarence Day leadership scholar recipient, but also off campus, where the music minor excelled in bass guitar in the local band Belvedere.

That band played Saturday's event, along with Memphis band Freeworld.

"Drew was a child who was full of joy, happiness and love of life, capable and smart young man, to lose someone like that just affects everybody, I think mostly in how they could imagine this could possibly happen," Ken Steorts told ABC24 shortly after Rainer was killed.

"He was one of those great kids, someone that was funny, he would give you the shirt off his back, talented student, talented musician," Mark Massey told us.

The memorial fund is set up through the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, and will support two Memphis schools: St. Paul Catholic School in Whitehaven and Libertas School in Frayser. Learn more HERE.

Belvedere Gig Drew Playing with Belvedere at a February 2020 gig. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drew-rainer-memorial-crawfish-boil-tickets-261273184127 Posted by Drew Rainer Memorial Fund on Monday, March 7, 2022

Police said Rainer was killed while trying to protect another Rhodes student.

On Oct. 3, 2021, when investigators said several suspects broke into a home in the 700 block of North McLean at about 5:30 a.m., demanding valuables and electronics from Rainer and four others inside. Investigators said Rainer was shot in the chest trying to protect another student who was being threatened. He died at the scene. The woman was shot in the hand.

Two people have been charged in connection with the robbery and murder.

Rainess Holmes III was indicted on charges of premeditated first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping, and more.