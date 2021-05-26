Memphis Medical District Collaborative names new president

Rory Thomas becomes the second president of MMDC, selected from a nationwide pool of nearly 30 candidates.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM MEMPHIS MEDICAL DISTRICT COLLABORATIVE:

We are pleased to announce the hire of Rory Thomas as the organization’s president. An established leader in the Memphis community, Thomas brings a background in business and economic development coupled with extensive experience in finance, fundraising, and strategic planning. He previously served as the Executive Director of the Tennessee Small Business Development Center.

Thomas becomes the second president of Memphis Medical District Collaborative, selected from a nationwide pool of nearly 30 candidates. MMDC conducted the search over a four-month period after the passing of its inaugural president, Tommy Pacello.

“Rory is a natural leader who has demonstrated a deep understanding and commitment to community development in his hometown of Memphis,” says Dr. Reginald Coopwood, President and CEO of Regional One Health and board chair of MMDC. “His experience in leading teams, deep network within Memphis, and results-driven approach to bettering communities is exactly what MMDC needs as it matures into its next phase.”

Visit https://www.mdcollaborative.org/rory-thomas to learn more about Rory Thomas and MMDC’s goals under his leadership. #vitalconnections