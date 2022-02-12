City Watch Alert issued for missing 12-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Police said Zamarrius Proctor was last seen by his brother about 3:30 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, when his mother said he told his brother to get on the bus without him, and then Zamarrius walked off with another child.
He is 5’4” to 5’6” tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a green Playstation logo, gray jogging pants, and black Puma slides.
Anyone who knows where Zamarrius Proctor can be found is asked to call Memphis Police 901-545-2677.