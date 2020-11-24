Memphis mourns death of local comedian, musician, and LGBTQ+ activist Lisa Michaels

Michaels passed away this week at age 61. A virtual memorial is planned for Sunday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis community is mourning the passing of a local comedian, musician, and LGBTQ+ activist who made a big impact across the area.

Lisa Michaels died earlier this week at age 61. The Commercial Appeal reports her cause of death is unknown but friends pointed to a "long-standing" medical condition that may have played a role.

With her purple hair and tall stature, Michaels was a Mid-South trans icon, who dubbed herself the “Purple-haired Tramazon.” She hosted variety shows throughout midtown and downtown Memphis and sat on the board of the Memphis Comedy Festival. You could also find her playing with her band ‘Midtown Queer” or officiating at Memphis Roller Derby.

OUTMemphis said in a statement on its website: “Her love for comedy, music, and bringing people together was as big as she was tall… Lisa was a great friend to many and was unapologetically herself anywhere she went. She was proud to be a part of the Memphis LGBTQ+ community and we will cherish the laughter and friendship she brought to our city… Her dedication showed through her work, including many partnerships with community organizations and nonprofits across Memphis. She raised money and awareness through her performances, including continued support for OUTMemphis and our services. She was honored with OUTMemphis’s “Volunteer of the Year” in 2016.”

Octavia Young, former owner of Midtown Crossing, where Michaels hosted several events, said in a Facebook post: “Lisa Michaels ascended past our reach. She connected so many groups and people. She deeply loved and connected on a personal level with all that she encountered. She showed up as her authentic self every minute of everyday. It’s unfathomable to not have her here.”

Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer shared on her Facebook page: “Memphis lost a great person and I lost a supporter and friend. Lisa Michaels thank you for seeing something in me when others couldn’t. You were funny, loving and warm. Wishing you the best in the next life lady. ”

The Memphis Comedy Festival plans to hold a virtual memorial for Michaels Sunday at 4:00 p.m.