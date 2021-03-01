Memphis Judge Teresa Jones has died

“I’m sorry to learn today of the passing of Judge Teresa Jones who lost her battle with cancer. I was honored to appoint Teresa to the Memphis Municipal Court, Division One, before she was overwhelmingly elected in October of 2019. A long time public servant, Judge Jones applied her talent as a Shelby County school board member, Chief City Prosecutor, trial attorney, public defender and adjunct professor. She was also a competitive tennis player. Teresa Jones was a wonderful person, a skilled lawyer and a great judge who served our city well. Fortunately, I had the opportunity earlier in the week, not knowing it would be my last, to express those exact feelings to her. My sincere condolences to her family and friends in their time of grief,” Mayor Strickland said.