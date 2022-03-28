Memphis creator talks filmmaking on a local level and changes within the industry

I Make Mad Beats is the name of a local producer who is changing the industry for creators one beat and film at a time.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — It is that time of the year for the Academy Awards, and we took a look at the industry here in Memphis by speaking with a filmmaker about his journey and the changes he has noticed on a local level.

An multifaceted filmmaker by the name of I Make Mad Beats is one of Orange Mound’s very own.

film writer, editor, distributor, marketer, and more.

In addition to being a filmmaker, I Make Mad Beats also writes, edits distributes markets, and of course, makes beats. He began his career by creating music, and he now incorporates his tunes in the films he creates.

He expressed how there is something that makes filmmaking in Memphis different.

“You kinda gotta open your rib cage and show your heart in a very vulnerable way. I think I am proud of seeing that happen more here, and I’m also proud of the things we’ve inspired because we dare to be vulnerable,” he said.

Behind I Make Mad Beats' face covering is passion, creativity, and grit.

He said one day in college, a music session with Legendary Rap Artist Busta Rhymes changed his life.

“He once told me, ‘In order to make it in the music industry, you gotta know who you are and what you are and then you gotta break the nob turning that up,’” he expressed.

I Make Mad Beats said drawing himself on paper helped him find out who and what he was. It is what lead to his representation.

“And what I drew was a man who had 'I Make Mad Beats’ all over his face because he loved and was dedicated to his craft that he would prefer you see it before you saw him.”

He has always loved music and film. His move to New York for college lead to better opportunities, but there were a few things missing...Memphis, his family, and more space to think creatively.

“I just kind of noticed a few things that perhaps I had learned in New York that this city could benefit if it took on some new ideas and some new challenges.”

By that, he meant ideas and challenges that would not make artists feel limited in their abilities and skills.

“I used to think my purpose was music, but what I realized later was that my purpose was my imagination,” he said.

He has created two short films with his music in them, and a company/label called Unapologetic that aims to shift the culture of the community by working with other artists who create work, unapologetically.

“Whatever is in the soil here, the water here is something special.”