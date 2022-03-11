Memphis native granted parole after receiving clemency from Gov. Bill Lee

Charles Hall's release date has not yet been set.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis native has been granted parole after being granted clemency by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

The Tennessee Board of Parole voted Wednesday, March 9, 2022, and granted 73-year-old Charles Hall parole with the following conditions:

Halfway house or approved release plan

Forsenic social worker referral to assist with any transitional needs

No contact with victim(s)

The Board said Hall completed the Cognitive Behavioral Invention Program Jan. 24, 2022 and receiving the commutation from Lee on Dec. 2, 2021.

His release date has not yet been set. The board said the Tennessee Department of Correction will go through several security checks for Hall and then issue a parole certificate, and that’s when he will be released.

ABC24 was the first media outlet to speak one on one with Hall after clemency was granted.

"I'm blessed, I know that, I'm blessed," Hall said at the time.

Back in 2003, Hall was convicted of two separate armed robberies and given two life sentences without parole. Hall found purpose at the Northwest Correctional Facility in Tiptonville, mentoring some of Tennessee's youngest convicted offenders.

"I could see myself off into them, and I could relate to them. I just get satisfaction, gratification knowing that I could possibly change somebody's life," Hall said.

Inspired by Hall's youth offender mentorship over the years, more than 100 prison staff recommended his commutation. Such praise got Gov. Lee's attention, and in late 2021, the governor granted Hall and 16 others clemency.

Hall repeatedly apologized to his earlier victims during his interview with ABC24, saying he couldn't change what he did, but that he is not that person anymore.