Memphis native in Netflix musical shares acting journey

Actress Kat Conner Sterling shares details about her newest film, "A Week Away," premiering Friday on Netflix.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Memphis native is co-starring in an original Netflix movie with a positive message.

Kat Conner Sterling was about 5 or 6 when she knew she wanted to act.

“I would just watch movies and tv shows and I’d be like you know I can do that,” Sterling said.

Her passion remained as she got older.

Sterling performed on stages around Memphis like Playhouse on the Square and Theatre Memphis including in plays while attending her high school ECS.

Her performances earned her Outstanding Supporting Actress and Outstanding Lead Actress at the Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards.

Memphis native Kat Conner Sterling plays Presley in the uplifting musical and Netflix original entitled “A Week Away.” pic.twitter.com/TvzVvmyWDs — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) March 26, 2021

“I fell in love with it,” explained Sterling. “I love performing. I love making people feel things. It just it feels right.”

The uplifting faith-based musical “A Week Away” centers around a troubled teen who attends a summer camp.

Conner was booked for the Netflix original, in which she plays Presley, after sending in her audition tape.

“What I love, love, love about playing this character is that she is the quirky one she’s so unique. But in this movie that’s seen in such a beautiful light.”

Sterling said the film carries a message for kids and adults alike.

“Acceptance, no matter where you come from or who you are you are deserving a loving tribe of friends,” said the actress.

For aspiring actors, Sterling recommends being prepared for rejection and taking time to find your confidence.