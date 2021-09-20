Memphis Police mourn death of 35-year-old Officer Jimmie Alex Shindler

The Memphis Police Association said Monday that Officer Jimmie Alex Shindler passed away after being treated for an illness at Baptist East Hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are mourning the death of one of their own.

The Memphis Police Association said Officer Jimmie Alex Shindler passed away Monday after being treated for an illness at Baptist East Hospital.

The 35-year-old was assigned to the Mt. Moriah precinct, and had been with MPD for more than 12 years.

Officer Shindler leaves behind a wife and two children.

An official cause of death has not been released.

Full Facebook post from Memphis Police Association:

"It is with a very sad heart we announce the death of Memphis Police Officer Jimmie A. Shindler IBM 11979. Officer Shindler passed September 20, 2021, while being treated for an illness at Baptist East Hospital.

Officer Shindler is known to his friends and family as Alex. Alex is 35 years old. He is currently assigned to Mt Moriah Station Bravo. Officer Shindler has been a Memphis Police Officer for over 12 years. Officer Shindler began his career with the Memphis Police Department on June 8, 2009, and graduated from Basic Recruit Class 106 in 2009.

Alex Shindler is married to his wife Beth and they have two children. Alex is remembered as a good friend, husband, father, and a dedicated police officer.

Please remember Alex, his family, and his co-workers in thoughts and prayers as we mourn his passing. Please ask your co-workers if they knew Alex and offer condolences.

MPD is one big family, and we must help each other through the difficult times. Professional counseling services are available. Any supervisor can help you find resources as we go through the healing process.