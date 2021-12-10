Memphis Police asking for help finding woman missing since Thanksgiving Day

Investigators said 27-year-old Ashley McDonald was last seen Thursday, November 25, 2021, in the 3200 block of Knight Trail Circle in southeast Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for folks to be on the lookout for a woman who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day.

Investigators said 27-year-old Ashley McDonald was last seen Thursday, November 25, 2021, in the 3200 block of Knight Trail Circle in southeast Memphis.

They said it is believed McDonald was headed to Batesville, Mississippi, to meet up with an unknown man.

She is possibly driving a 2013-2014 black Ford Fusion with drive-out tags.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ashley McDonald is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-COPS.