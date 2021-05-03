Memphis radio icon George Lapides to be inducted posthumously in the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame

Lapides, who died in 2016, was a fixture in the Memphis sports scene, hosting a popular radio show for 45 years.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Gone, but not forgotten. George Lapides, a prominent fixture in the Memphis sports scene who hosted a popular radio show for 45 years before his death in 2016, will be honored by the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame.

Lapides and three other honorees will be inducted posthumously in the Legacy Class of 2021 for the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame during the organization’s 10th Annual Induction Ceremony in Murfreesboro July 31. The Hall documents, preserves, and honors the people and stations who shape the ‘art and science’ of radio broadcasting throughout the state of Tennessee.

Lapides’ career included stints as a reporter, sports editor, columnist, Athletics Director at Rhodes College, President of the Memphis Chicks baseball team, and Sports Editor for WREG-TV. He hosted a sports talk radio show, Sportstime with George Lapides, for 45 years.