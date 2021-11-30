Memphis' youngest rapper will be having his own book signing

Samuel and Bobby White will be at the Laurelwood Shopping Center to sign copies of their book that came from his ABC career rap.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You've seen the viral video and now you have the new children's book You can be the ABCs. Is there anything that could make it better? How about meeting the young rapper himself!

Samuel White and his dad Bobby will be at the Laurelwood Shopping Center on Saturday to sign copies of their book from 11am-2pm.

They will even be having a book talk with those who come.

Sam told ABC 24 he wanted to be an architect because he likes to build. He said he practiced the rap more than 50 times to memorize it.

“You can be a J, you can be a judge, help people to seek justice," Sam rapped. "You can be a K, Kindergarten teacher, those kids are young and restless. You can be a L, you can be a lawyer because people need to know their rights.”

The video initially posted to Facebook went viral, and the YouTube version currently has more than 3.5 million views. Sam and his dad even went on The Ellen show.