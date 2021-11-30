x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
People

Memphis' youngest rapper will be having his own book signing

Samuel and Bobby White will be at the Laurelwood Shopping Center to sign copies of their book that came from his ABC career rap.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You've seen the viral video and now you have the new children's book You can be the ABCs. Is there anything that could make it better? How about meeting the young rapper himself!

Samuel White and his dad Bobby will be at the Laurelwood Shopping Center on Saturday to sign copies of their book from 11am-2pm.

They will even be having a book talk with those who come.

RELATED: 6-year-old Memphis boy goes viral with ABC career rap he created with father

Credit: Cheryl Pesce The Lifestyle Store

Sam told ABC 24 he wanted to be an architect because he likes to build. He said he practiced the rap more than 50 times to memorize it.

“You can be a J, you can be a judge, help people to seek justice," Sam rapped. "You can be a K, Kindergarten teacher, those kids are young and restless. You can be a L, you can be a lawyer because people need to know their rights.”

The video initially posted to Facebook went viral, and the YouTube version currently has more than 3.5 million views. Sam and his dad even went on The Ellen show.

“Whatever part of town, whatever city, nationality, background, color, there is genius in every kid and it’s about being able to tap into it, figure out what that is,” his father said.

RELATED: Memphis boy's viral rap about the ABCs is now a book

In Other News

Young Dolph's charity efforts and compassion remembered by educators, mentors