Meredith Anding Jr., member of Mississippi's 'Tougaloo Nine,' dies

Meredith C. Anding Jr. was 79 when he died Friday in Brandon, Mississippi, after battling leukemia.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Aug. 17, 2017 file photo shows Meredith C. Anding Jr. in Jackson, Miss. Anding, one of the "Tougaloo Nine" college students who participated in a library "read-in" in segregated Mississippi on March, 27, 1961, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. He was 79. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — A member of the "Tougaloo Nine" - college students who famously participated in a library "read-in" in segregated Mississippi 60 years ago - has died. 

Meredith C. Anding Jr. was 79. His son Armaan Anding said his father was diagnosed with leukemia. He had been sick since March. He died Friday in Brandon, Mississippi. 

The Tougaloo Nine were students at the historically Black institution Tougaloo College. Their peaceful sit-in took place on March, 27, 1961. It is widely considered the first student protest of segregation at a public institution in Mississippi.
The Tougaloo Nine
In 1961, nine African American students who were members of the Tougaloo NAACP Youth Council participated in Mississippi's first civil rights "read-in"at the whites-only Jackson Municipal Public Library. On March 27, 1961, the Tougaloo Nine, four females and five males, entered the segregated main branch of the municipal library in search of source material for a class assignment.
