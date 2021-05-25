Mid-South home builder & developer Kevin Hyneman has died

Kevin Hyneman died from a possible heart attack while vacationing in Destin, Florida.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of Memphis's most well-known home builders and retail developers -- Kevin Hyneman -- died over the weekend.

He and his brother Rusty built thousands of homes in southeast Shelby County and Cordova, mostly for first-time homebuyers.

As his business grew, he purchased more prime pieces of land, like the 35-acres at I-40 and Germantown Parkway that Hyneman eventually sold to IKEA.

But even the people he competed against, like developer Ray Gill, had the utmost respect for him.

“Kevin was always in a hurry. He was dynamic in a way. He was full of fun. He was fully of gab. He knew his facts and I always felt he was a step ahead of me and I tried to keep up with him and I think he was a truly delightful guy to be with. Very professional,” said Gill.

Hyneman also had offices in Nashville.