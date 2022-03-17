Help MPD find missing Memphis woman

Elizabeth Applewhite is 5 feet 4 inches, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Memphis Police Department issued a Missing Endangered Adult Alert and city watch for Elizabeth Applewhite Thursday, March 17.

According to MPD, Applewhite was last seen by her mother at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 16. Neighbors said they saw Applewhite getting into a white pickup truck.

MPD informed that Applewhite does suffer from a mental illness, however, she previously mentioned wanting to move to West Virginia to live with her father.

She allegedly spoke with her father from a private number Wednesday, stating that she would arrive to him later that day. At the time that she supposedly spoke with him, he was said to be in Mississippi visiting family.

According to MPD, her father’s family has not seen her.

MPD also said that Applewhite moving with her father was in the plans, but not until months down the line.