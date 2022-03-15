Search underway for missing former Memphis Tigers football player

West Memphis investigators said 19-year-old Jeremy Boyland Jr. was last seen about 11 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2022, in the Cordova, Tennessee, area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis, Arkansas, law enforcement said Tuesday they are searching for a missing former University of Memphis Tigers football player.

Investigators said 19-year-old Jeremy Boyland Jr. was last seen about 11 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2022, in the Cordova, Tennessee, area.

They said Boyland was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima with tinted windows with Tennessee license plate BDN-9051.

Boyland is 6’2” tall and 238 pounds, and was wearing dark grey shorts and a navy blue hoodie.

According to the Memphis Tigers Athletics website, Boyland was listed as freshmen linebacker from Bartlett High School in the 2021 roster. He entered the transfer portal in December and is not listed in the 2022 Spring roster.

Anyone with information on where Jeremy Boyland Jr. can be found is asked to call police.