Missing in the Mid-South | Have you seen these people?

Anyone with information on the location of these missing persons is asked to call the law enforcement agency involved with that case.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area. This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing.

Missing Children & Teens

Eboni Jenkins, 16, has been missing since Dec. 4, 2022. MPD said she left a home in the 2800 block of Montague Ave. without permission.

She is 5'4" tall and 230 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark gray tights, and black Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Eboni Jenkins?

Report #2212020094ME pic.twitter.com/K8D4dAnM0t — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 5, 2022

Jamiya Woods, 16, has been missing since Dec. 3, 2022. She was last seen in the 3300 block of Spring Shadow Dr. Memphis Police said she left home without permission and has not returned.

She is 5'4" tall and 100 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jamiya Woods?

Report #2212001623ME pic.twitter.com/QmiSiZqJMs — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 5, 2022

Miraha Gant, 12, has been missing since Dec. 3, 2022. She was last seen in the 5200 block of Flowering Peach. Memphis Police said she left home without permission and has not been seen since.

She is 5'2" tall and 120 lbs. with braided hair. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Miraha Gant?

Report #2212001066ME pic.twitter.com/uJcd7duBiZ — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 5, 2022

D'Aryah Stone, 14, was last seen Dec. 3, 2022. She was last seen in the 4000 block of Range Line, when MPD said she left her home about 6 a.m. getting into a dark Dodge Magnum.

She is 5' tall and 100 pounds, and was wearing a grey DKNY skull cap, grey hoodie with red stripe on chest and sleeve, and grey tights.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Caleb Tallant, 15, was last seen Dec. 2, 2022. Memphis Police said he was not at Kingsbury High when he was supposed to be picked up.

Tallant is 5'9" tall and 120 pounds, with gold wire frame glasses, and was last seen wearing a green hoodie, tan pants, black and white shoes, and had a clear backpack with blue straps.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Caleb Tallant?

Report #2212000888ME pic.twitter.com/oZuG3QM5FA — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 3, 2022

Ma'Kaylia Pendergrass, 15, was last seen Dec. 1, 2022. Memphis Police said she left the area of 1 Commerce Square without permission and was seen getting into a blue Ford SUV.

She is 5'4" tall and 112 lbs., and was wearing red/black jogging pants, shirt with "Blessed" on it, gray/black jacket, and gray/black Nike high-tops. Her hair was in braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Zaimarrion Vester, 14, has been missing since Dec. 1, 2022. Memphis Police said the Kingsbury High Student left without permission from the 800 block of Wood Kirk Cv.

He is 5'5" tall and 130 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Zaimarrion Vester?

Report #2212000368ME pic.twitter.com/X4PPEebgc5 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 2, 2022

Vickey Turner, 16, was last seen on Nov. 30, 2022. MPD said she left home without permission and is a habitual runaway who frequents the area in the 3600 block of Fox Meadows.

She is 5'5" tall and 140 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Vickey Turner?

Report #2211014769ME pic.twitter.com/nZiEqyX7qG — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 1, 2022

Korry McRay, 16, has been missing since Nov. 29, 2022. MPD said she left home without permission from the 4900 block of Judy Lynn Ave.

She is 5'10" tall and 158 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Korry McRay?

Report #2211014390ME pic.twitter.com/boiniYOt40 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 30, 2022

Tony Junior, 15, was last seen Nov. 26, 2022. MPD said he left a juvenile residence without permission from the 3400 block of Stone Street.

He is 5'8" tall and 135 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Tony Junior?

Report #2211013599ME pic.twitter.com/RIjjqTazBs — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 29, 2022

Malachi Freeman, 15, has been missing since Nov. 25, 2022. MPD said he left home without permission from the 3500 block of Bishops Gate Dr.

He is 5'7" tall and 160 lbs., and was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Malachi Freeman?

Report #2211012495ME pic.twitter.com/WVh0z8UeWR — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 27, 2022

Yasmine Funches, 17, has been missing since Nov. 27, 2022. MPD said she left a facility in the 40 block of S. Main St. without permission.

She is 5'5" tall and 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing blue jeans, white pullover, and Converse shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Yasmine Funches?

Report #2211012808ME pic.twitter.com/RadH7Nduws — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 27, 2022

Manela Castilo, 16, has been missing since Nov. 22, 2022. MPD said she left her home in the 1700 block of Merrycrest Dr. with a suitcase.

She is 5'8" tall and 190 lbs., and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and an orange sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Manela Castilo?

Report #2211010756ME pic.twitter.com/da4soW1ynP — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 23, 2022

Markayla Parnell, 14, has been missing since Nov. 21, 2022. MPD said she left home in the 2200 block of Amethyst Cv. without permission.

She is 5'2" tall and 110 lbs., and was last seen wearing a Spongebob jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Markayla Parnell?

Report #2211010445ME pic.twitter.com/WZlL8pcEVL — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 23, 2022

Jarficur Sledge, 14, has been missing since Nov. 20, 2022. MPD said he left home from the 4300 block of Creekwood Dr. without permission.

He is 5'4" tall and 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Jarficur Sledge?

Report #2211010113ME pic.twitter.com/VRfbWwO35Z — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 22, 2022

N'Joi Longstreet, 14, has been missing since Nov. 16, 2022. MPD said she left home from the 200 block of Chelsea Ave, without permission.

She is 5'2" tall and 125 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black and white jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Amber Wilkins, 16, has been missing since Nov. 9, 2022. MPD said she left home from the 1600 block of Keating St. without permission.

She is 5'3" tall and 140 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

**Missing Teen**

Have you seen Amber Wilkins?



Report #2211005178ME pic.twitter.com/cpXPtkwL1w — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 21, 2022

Missing Adults

Keith Boyce, 26, has been missing since Nov. 16, 2022. He was last seen when he left home from the 8300 block of Kimberly Rose Dr. driving a 2012 Kia Optima.

He is 5'7" tall and 135 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Keith Boyce?

Report #2212001819ME pic.twitter.com/oIHooq4vJT — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 5, 2022

Oluwatodimu "Marie" Ajiboye, 29, has been missing since May 28, 2022. Memphis Police said her family hast knew her to live out of a silver Toyota Corolla with TN license plate 8N9-0K3 at the Walmart parking lot on Raleigh LaGrange near Whitten.

She is 5'7" tall and about 180 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Have you seen Oluwatodimu "Marie" Ajiboye?

Report #2207009396ME pic.twitter.com/hSDqW4PJof — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 5, 2022

Julius Clark, 19, was last seen Dec. 1, 2022. Memphis Police said he had texted a friend who has not seen or heard from him since.

Clark is 5'11" tall and 160 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

CITY WATCH

Have you seen Julius Clark?

Report #2212000523ME pic.twitter.com/R26JFWZljt — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 2, 2022

Andrew Friesen, 34, has been missing since Dec. 1, 2022. He was last seen in the 2000 block of Court Ave. when Memphis Police said he left a medical facility against advice.

He is 6'1" tall and 200 lbs., and was wearing a dark gray hoodie, black jacket, black jogging pants, and black and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

CITY WATCH

Have you seen Andrew Friesen?

Report #2212000460ME pic.twitter.com/wx8Oi1ydny — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 2, 2022

Trudie Bone, 72, has been missing since Nov. 20, 2022. Memphis Police said she left her home in the 3500 block of Vinton Ave. and has not been seen since. MPD said she is diagnosed with dementia.

She is 5'7" tall and 150 lbs., and was wearing a black leather jacket, pink & orange pullover, dark blue jeans, tennis shoes, and had a large black bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

CITY WATCH

Have you seen Trudie Bone?

Report #2212000359ME pic.twitter.com/Fi6dL82XYw — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 2, 2022

Jacqulin Vail, 33, has been missing since Nov. 12, 2022. MPD said she was last seen at a business in the 200 block of Lamar.

She is 5'7" tall and 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit with lettering on the front, and a gray and yellow hat, with a long burgundy wig.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.