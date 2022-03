Salena Jones is 5 feet 4 inches, 100 pounds, and she was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink pants, and a black hoodie.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department issued a Missing Person Alert and city watch for Salena Jones, 12, Monday, March 14.

Jones is 5 feet 4 inches, 100 pounds, and she was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink pants, and a black hoodie at 2500 W. Hillview.

MPD’S missing persons report indicated that Jones may have run away from home.