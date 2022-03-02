Missing Memphis Man

MPD issues a City Watch Missing Person Alert for James Brown.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department issued a Missing Person Alert for 40-year-old James Brown at 9:00 p.m. on March 1.

Brown is 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, and he is said to have an eagle tattoo on his left shoulder with the words “JFore”.

Brown was last seen in the 1000 block of Jefferson Ave. in Memphis, TN 38104 on February 28. According to MPD, he suffers from a mental condition that may impair his judgement.