Missing Memphis teen last seen near Perkins Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is looking for 16-year-old who was last seen on the 3300 block of Perkins Road, according to a Facebook post by the department. Rendarius Ivery has brown eyes and was last spotted in a grey or black pullover with blue jeans.

MPD advises that if Ivery is found, he will likely be taken to St.Francis or Lakeside to be evaluated. According to the post, Ivery is diagnosed with a mental condition and not on his medication.

Allegedly the victim left home without permission after getting into trouble and has not returned.