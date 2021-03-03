Mississippi man convicted four times for shooting four people to death to get $500,000 from the state

Three of his convictions were thrown out by the state Supreme Court and one conviction was thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court.

JACKSON, Mississippi — A judge is ordering Mississippi to pay $500,000 to a Black man who was wrongfully imprisoned more than 22 years.

Curtis Flowers was tried six times in a quadruple murder case. He was released in December 2019, months after the U.S. Supreme Court said a district attorney had excluded Black jurors from his trials. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in September that she would not try him a seventh time in the slayings and a robbery that happened in 1996.

In November, Flowers sued the state seeking compensation for wrongful imprisonment. A judge Tuesday ordered the $500,000 payment to Flowers, the maximum allowed under state law. Flowers will get $50,000 annually for the next ten years. His legal team also will receive $50,000.

Flowers, now 50-years-old, served his time on death row at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. He was convicted at three different trials for shooting four people to death at Tardy Furniture Story in Winona. Flowers worked at the store until about two weeks before store owner Bertha Tardy, 59, and employees, Robert Golden, 42, Carmen Rigby, 45, and Derrick Stewart, 16, were shot in the head.

The state Supreme Court overturned Flowers’ first three trial convictions. He was convicted yet again at another trial, but that conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019.